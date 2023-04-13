Serious topics in the Cooperative – Neca and Bilal argued about whether it is more difficult to finish college or spend 10 months in the Cooperative

The participants of the reality show Zadruga Neca and Bilal spent a quiet morning drinking coffee and gossiping about “today’s entertainment personalities”. Neca talked about today’s public figures who started their careers in reality TV, and then decided to “throw into serious projects”.

He first mentioned Ava Karabatić, who after participating in the reality shows Survivor and Parovi, presenter, painting career and wrote a book.

“He writes a book, then comes to a reality show and gropes a character’s baton. When I see who all wrote the book, who is the singer, who is the presenter, my eyes get dark. Imagine comparing a character from a reality show and a presenter… it’s stupid to compare, but for example a woman who graduated from university…”, Neca was talking, and Bilal interrupted him:

“It’s easier to finish university than this here”.

“It’s easiest to be a creep in a reality show, don’t worry Bilal,” continued Neca, and Bilal explained: “At the university you can study when you want, you can also rewrite, and there’s no sleep here, you have no information…”.

