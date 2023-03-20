Neighbors of Slobodan Sloba Radanović and his wife Jelena loosened their tongues and revealed the singer’s big secret.

Source: ATA Images/MM

The popular singer Slobodan Radanović, who recently took on the role of a father, is considered to be someone who is known as a great humanist, who, whenever he has the opportunity, helps the vulnerable, as well as everyone who is in dire need of help, and with these actions he avoids talking in to the public. Neighbors have now discovered how Sloba donated money for the treatment of a sick boy, who goes to school together with Jelena’s sons.

Little is known about his private life with Jelena, with whom he almost had a son Damjan, and their neighbors have now discovered a secret that Sloba kept from the public eye for a long time. Their neighbors from Višnjička Banja discovered what it was like Radanović donated money for a boy who was in dire need of helpsince Jelena’s children from her first marriage go to the same school with that little one – “My son goes to school with them. Honestly, they delighted me with the culture. They socialize with other children, they are brought up so that they are all equal, no one ever he didn’t have a problem,” pointed out the parent of Jelena’s son’s school friend, while the mother of one boy pointed out:

“They never talk about how humane they are. The school organized a collection of money for the treatment of the boy Ognjen, Sloba donated a large sum of money, thanking him and other parents, the boy is now being treated in Bologna”.



See description “I DON’T THINK HE SETS A GOOD EXAMPLE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE” – Slobin’s neighbors revealed his BIG SECRET: He avoids deeper conversations! Hide description Izvor: YouTube/Paparazzo Lov // DNKNo. picture: 16

1 / 16 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 16

2 / 16 Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovicNo. picture: 16

3 / 16 AD Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovicNo. picture: 16

4 / 16 Source: ATA Images/ MMNo. picture: 16

5 / 16 Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovicNo. picture: 16

6 / 16 AD Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovicNo. picture: 16

7 / 16 Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovicNo. picture: 16

8 / 16 Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovicNo. picture: 16

9 / 16 AD Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovicNo. picture: 16

10 / 16 Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovicNo. picture: 16

11 / 16 Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovicNo. picture: 16

12 / 16 AD Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovicNo. picture: 16

13 / 16 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 16

14 / 16 Source: ATA Images / Antonio AhelNo. picture: 16

15 / 16 AD Izvor: Instagram/jeja.djuricaninNo. picture: 16

16 / 16

The first neighbors have only words of praise for the famous couple – “They are our first neighbors, we hang out. We have nothing to say except that they are the best neighbors in the world,” said the married couple who live in the immediate vicinity, while the neighbor from the street added: “They are great neighbors and good people. I have the best to say about them. We hang out often and know that we can rely on them if we need anything, they are real neighbors.”

In their home, chores are divided, and judging by the comments, Jelena’s father also helps the couple – “They don’t come to our house often. Sloba knows how to stop by, but his father-in-law is probably the one in charge of shopping. He comes every day and is a wonderful gentleman . He usually buys some groceries that people normally buy, nothing special. He always talks to us, he bragged that he got a grandson. He is extremely nice, while Sloba is not so talkative. He responds politely to everyone, but avoids any deeper conversations,” he claims. one of the sellers in a nearby supermarket.

One of the neighbors also collaborated with the singer on business – “I worked in the bar he bought. I have nothing good or bad to say about him. I heard that it is saved a man who wanted to jump from a bridge and kudos to you for that, but he made a name for himself in the cooperative where he cheated on his wife. Now he is only talked about in good terms, but I don’t think he sets a good example for young people.” said a lady who lives in the area.

(WORLD/Blic)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!