A fury. Massimiliano Allegri did not see the last ten minutes of Inter-Juventus (finished 0-1, with goals from Kostic). The Juventus coach left his team’s bench in the 86th minute, apparently arguing with his players: the match then continued until the 95th minute. So the cameras have repeatedly framed Leonardo Bonucci giving directions to his teammates.

And it was in one of these moments that Allegri suddenly became furious and left the field, repeating a gesture he had already done in the past. Even in a rather blatant way, given the very important match that was being played. “Anyway, the team in those moments no longer needed me, so I left them alone to play”, Dazn’s joke after the match.

The fact remains that, in doing so, he did not see the very last chances of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter and his Juventus from the bench, who in the meantime Chiesa lost 16′ after entering the field. The success of the bianconeri remains, the Juventus party at San Siro, while Inter fall once again, the ninth time in 27 matches, practically a third of matches played. Between the two litigants, Lazio enjoys. Truly second thanks to the success obtained in the derby against Roma.

