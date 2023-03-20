Home World The coach criticized Aleksandar Mitrović for the red card | Sport
Aleksandar Mitrović received a red card and criticism from Marko Silva for that move.

Source: Profimedia

Fulham took the lead against Manchester United by a goal Aleksandar Mitrović and headed for the semi-finals of the FA Cup, but then chaos ensued. Referee Chris Kevano awarded a penalty for the “red devils”, gave a red card to Willian for playing with his hand in front of the goal, so he Mitrović approached, pulled his arm and he was sent off. People rushed in from the bench, they dragged away the Serbian attacker, during which time coach Marko Silva also received a red card.

United took advantage of two more players, turned it around and won (3:1). After the match, the head coach of the team from London criticized the Serb.

As far as Willian is concerned, if the referee deems that he intentionally played with his hand, then a red card is a penalty. VAR looked at it and things are clear. Mitrović had to control his emotions, although I would like to see if some other players had the same treatment during the season. Basically, he had to control his emotions,” Silva said.

He didn’t want to talk too much about what happened between the referee and the Serb.

A difficult moment for Mitra, but he will surely learn from it. There were also two situations with him in the penalty area, so the referees did not check it. However, I emphasize once again, he had to control himself at that moment.”

At the end, he also commented on the red card he received.

“If you ask me if I should have received a red, I would say that there are a lot of doubts. I would like to know what the referee will write in the explanation, what I told him. I didn’t do anything that was for the red,” concluded Silva .

