Jesi (Ancona), 19 March 2023 – Un 45 year old cyclist was found dead in the late afternoon in a drainage ditch along the connecting road Jesi in San Marcello. The man was riding a pedal-assisted electric bike for causes under investigation by the local Jesi police it went off the road.

The body of the cyclist, who lives in Jesi, was found a few meters away from the vehicle. Investigations are underway to understand if the bike sia stata urtata from a vehicle in transit or if the cyclist did it all by himself, due to an illness. The carabinieri and 118 were also on site.