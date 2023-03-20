



Recently, foreign media Mac Otakara showed four 3D printing models of the iPhone 15 series.Models include iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, Pro Max.

As can be seen from the figure,There is no Liu Haiping on the front of the phone, indicating that the iPhone 15 series may be equipped with a smart island as standard.The “Liu Haiping” that has lasted for many years may officially become history. However, Apple still continues the differentiation strategy of the 14 series in terms of configuration, that is, the iPhone 15 and Plus are still dual-camera + 60Hz refresh rate + A16 chip, and the Pro and Pro Max are triple-camera + 120Hz refresh rate + A17 chip.

It is worth mentioning that this exposure did not see the figure of the mini model. The mini that lasted for just two generations may also become history. At the same time, Apple may usher in another outbreak after years of squeezing toothpaste. According to the suspected Apple A17 running score chart circulating on the Internet, it can be seen that,On the latest Geekbench 6, the A17’s single-core running score reached 3956 points, and the multi-core score reached a terrifying 8841 points, which is close to the score of the mobile M1 chip.

The A16 running score on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is only 2493 for single-core and 6173 for multi-core, which shows how terrifying the improvement of A17 is.But because this running score chart does not have too much detailed information, the authenticity needs to be proved.

In other respects, the design details of the iPhone 15 series have also been exposed on the Internet. The iPhone 15 series may use a curved right-angle frame design, which may greatly improve the grip.

It can also be seen on the interface that Apple finally gave up the Lighting that has been used for many years and switched to USB Type-C. However, according to multiple sources, the Type-C interface that Apple uses this time may be encrypted, and the wire will continue the previous MFi certification. .

Perhaps Apple itself feels that the iPhone 14 series is too lacking in highlights, so it squeezed a large tube of toothpaste into the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Leaving aside the changes in appearance and interfaces, if the performance of the A17 is really as scary as the leaked running score shows, then the performance gap that the Android lineup has finally caught up with may have to be widened again. The editor here can’t help but sweat for Qualcomm and MediaTek.

