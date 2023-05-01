Apple Apple Watch’s new interface details exposed: “the biggest change in history”, more like iPhone

(Picture / flip from Apple’s official website)

It is rumored that Apple will introduce watchOS this year to welcome the “biggest ever” interface change, and will introduce the “smart stack” gadget on the iPhone desktop to save you more time looking at your phone.

According to “Bloomberg” report, watchOS 10, which will be launched at the WWDC Developers Conference in June, will focus on “gadgets”. “Type Stack” allows you to stack a series of widgets on a single screen, such as weather, stocks, calendar, etc., without opening separate applications.

Please read on…

“Bloomberg” stated that every watch face can use this function, and in order to allow users to quickly obtain information, the original click on the button of the digital crown is to return to the clock screen on the home page, and in the future watchOS 10 will enter the widget page. “Bloomberg” analyzed that this move may represent that Apple has finally admitted that the program experience of the Apple Watch cannot bring a similar feeling to that of the iPhone, so it uses small tools to help users view information.

“You may also want to see”

Sony’s new flagship Xperia 1 V official ad sneak away!Real machine new colors, camera upgrades are the first to flow out

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities