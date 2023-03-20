In the presidential election in Montenegro, the pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic won the most votes, but has to go to a runoff. According to forecasts from Sunday evening, Djukanovic came to 37.20 percent and thus missed the 50 percent mark that would have been required for an election in the first round. In the run-off election on April 2, his opponent will be the pro-European economist Jakov Milatovic.

