Nemanja Vidić message for Samir Handanović | Sport

It was the most painful failure in the career of the Serbian ace.

Nemanja Vidić he posted on Instagram and sent a message to Samir Handanović, the goalkeeper of Slovenia who in 2011 “took away” the decisive penalty in the qualifiers for the European Championship. After that, “Vida” finished his representative career, and he was a teammate with the Slovenian in Inter and he did not forget his friendship and good days together in Italy. That’s why he sent nice words to the goalkeeper who left Inter after 11 years.

“Handa, thank you for what you did for me in the blue and black days. Even when Inter wasn’t shining, you stayed there… You were always a true Interista and you showed it with your actions, not just words. Anyway , that penalty you saved against Serbia, I will never forgive you!!! Good luck!”, wrote Vidić.

Nemanja played for Inter for two years, from 2014 to 2016, but it was a well-known phase of his career, during which he had major problems with injuries and because of this, the Nerazzurri were unable to see the former Red Star and Manchester United captain in his full glory. Meanwhile, Handanović has become a club legend, winning the 2021 Serie A title, two Coppa Italia trophies and playing in the Champions League and Europa League finals.

Suffering a muscle injury in January last season, he started just 14 games in Serie A, but none in the Champions League, where Andre Onana had the upper hand in Simone Inzaghi’s side. This was followed by Handanović’s farewell, which was not missed by Nemanja Vidić, who ended his playing career at Inter in 2016. Earlier this year, he gave up his candidacy for president of the Football Association of Serbia at the last minute.

