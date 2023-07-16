Gael Ondoua’s (27) two years at Hannover 96 were not a success story. But at least in one thing the cooperation was worthwhile.

World Cup coal! Ondoua helps Hannover 96.

Because the midfield clearer took part in the World Cup in Qatar with Cameroon, the Reds are now getting 130,808 euros from Fifa. The basis for this is the duty to leave for preparation and the tournament – ​​the Football World Gae Association pays the clubs 9,800 euros per day.

Ondoua was Hannover 96’s only professional at the World Cup in Qatar. He was used twice (22 minutes against Switzerland, 23 minutes against Serbia), Cameroon was eliminated after the preliminary round.

Hannover 96 can’t make big leaps with the Ondoua coal, but still. 96 sports director Marcus Mann (39) to BILD: “All income is important. But it’s not exactly a rain of money, just drops.”

Overall, Fifa distributes almost 19 million to 27 German clubs. FC Bayern gets the biggest chunk with 3.88 million euros.

Hannover 96 ranks 21st in the German Fifa payout list. Only Hertha (382,563) and Schalke (307,401) as well as St. Pauli (268,158) and Düsseldorf (150,430) get more money from the second division.

Ondoua wants to go back to Switzerland

Ondoua didn’t play for Hannover 96 after the World Cup, wasn’t allowed to go to the Turkey training camp in the winter and was deported to the U23s. The contract expired on June 30, and the Cameroonian with a Russian passport has been without a club since then.

Several media reports of a possible return to Servette Geneva. Ondoua is said to be in final talks with the Swiss. In 2021 he switched from Geneva to 96. There have also been other requests, but Ondoua would like to return to Switzerland.

