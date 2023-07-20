Nenad Aleksić Ša got married in the church Fun

Rapper Nenad Aleksić Ša and his chosen one Vanja had a church wedding.

Source: Instagram/nenadaleksicsha

Former member of the Cooperative and rapperNenad Aleksić Sa who divorced his wife Ivana after he cheated on her in one season of Zadruga where he fell in love with Tara Simov, he found his happiness next to tiktoker Vanja. The couple had a municipal wedding a few months ago, and today they had a big wedding attended by their families, friends and colleagues.

Sha and his chosen one shone at the church wedding, where they said the fateful “yes”. Everyone immediately noticed the bride’s wedding dress, in which she looked incredibly beautiful. Jovana Tomić Matora, who recently had an unforgettable wedding in a villa in Montenegro with her chosen one, Anita Stanojlović, shared the atmosphere from the wedding on her Instagram, and the happy newlyweds don’t stop dancing and singing under the tent.

The rapper shared a photo with his chosen one, and it can be seen that they are glowing. He is in a dark suit, while Vanja shines in a white wedding dress with a veil.



Ša posted on Instagram a video from the wedding celebration where trumpeters can be heard, but also sees a happy bride in a wedding dress with a veil. The rapper previously announced that Vanja, who has a child from a previous relationship, is the woman with whom he wants to “sail” through life.

00:08 Nenad Aleksić’s wedding Source: instagram/nenadaleksicsha

Source: instagram/nenadaleksicsha

