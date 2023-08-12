Nermin Bašić satisfied with the victory of Željezničar against Borac | Sport

Without major problems, Željezničar defeated Borac from Banja Luka 2:0 in the derby of the 3rd round of the BiH Premier League.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

Željezničar is in the derby of the 3rd round of the BiH Premier League outplayed Borac and deservedly celebrated at “Grbavica” 2:0.

Both teams, after failing to qualify for the Conference League, turned to the domestic championship, where after postponed games in the first and second rounds, they “ran into” each other in the third. In the clash of teams that represented Bosnia and Herzegovina on the international stage this summer, the team from Sarajevo was much better and in the end deservedly reached the first three points of the season.

Unlike Vinko Marinović, who could not be satisfied with the edition of his chosen ones, the coach of Željezničar Nermin Bašić could enjoy himself tonight.

“Very important three points. It’s nice to open the season in this way. More important than three points is the way we got them. We were fantastic today in possession of the ball, in transition, simply – that’s Zeljo”. Basic said in a statement to TV Arena Sport after the match.

A large number of fans gathered at “Grbavica”, and in the end they were able to leave the stadium satisfied. However, this did not happen immediately after the end of the match, but the fans celebrated the victory over their great rival for a long time together with the players.

“Look at these fans, they probably recognized it, nobody is leaving the stadium. Congratulations to my players for a great game, which gives hope that we can be even better. These are the beginnings, we still need to work on some things. I am convinced that we can repeat this again. It is important that we conveyed the passion, the desire, the motive. We want the people who come to the stadium to enjoy themselves.” Bašić’s wish is clear.



See description

Desire overcame Borac – Bašić was beaming with satisfaction: It’s nice to open the season in this way, we want more similar matches

Hide description

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 1 / 15 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. picture: 15 2 / 15 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 3 / 15 AD Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 4 / 15 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 5 / 15 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 6 / 15 AD Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 7 / 15 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 8 / 15 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 9 / 15 AD Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 10 / 15 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 11 / 15 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 12 / 15 AD Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 13 / 15 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 14 / 15 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 15 15 / 15 AD

The coach has obviously transferred his passion to the players, who have obviously adopted his philosophy, so the “blues” looked really great tonight.

“Today there were a lot of my wishes – a lot of good passes, rotations, changes of positions. The players enjoyed the game and that’s what I want. They also make the fans enjoy it. That’s our style. I said before the championship that I wanted as many of these as possible match in order to make the opponents adapt to us. Borac is a phenomenal team, and being able to demonstrate this kind of game against Borac gives us hope that we can continue like that.” Bašić concluded.

Both goals for Željeznićar were scored by Nedim Mekić.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

