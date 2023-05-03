Nermin Nikšić on Milorad Dodik | Info

The Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the President of the SDP, Nermin Nikšić, says that the President of the RS and the SNSD, Milorad Dodik, are not the same person when they talk privately and when “the cameras are on”.

“When I was the prime minister before, he was the president of the RS at the time of the floods and snows and we really cooperated well. Then we stuck to the principles even though we disagreed on some things. Even today, while we think that we need to strengthen the state and institutions, they think that we need to strengthen the entities. When we talk like this, then in a relaxed atmosphere we can easily agree on everything, but in practice it is not like that. He has such rhetoric, when the cameras are turned on and the microphones are turned on, it goes “to the bone”. When it is turned off, I feel very quickly we agree on some things”, claims Nikšić.



The Prime Minister of the Federation states that it is more important for him to implement something than to review Dodik’s statements.

“We reached out to do things so that everyone benefits from it, all citizens,” says Nikšić and explains that “he is not naive to take Dodik’s statements about secession extremely lightly.”

Nikšić said that he trusts HDZ president Dragan Čović and that he will implement the agreements in the interest of the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and he said that Čović is a “difficult negotiator”.