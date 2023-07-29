Nestor El Maestro took over CSKA Sofia | Sport

He was linked with taking over the bench of Sarajevo, but nothing has officially come of it.

Source: Profimedia/Seskimphoto

Nestor El Maestro, who was linked to the bench of Sarajevo, found a new engagement.

Nestor has already arrived in Bulgaria, he will take over the CSKA team from Sofia. He signed a one-year contract with the Bulgarian team, with the possibility of extending the cooperation for another year. By the way, this will be his second engagement at this club, which he led in the 2018/19 season.

Thus, this native of Belgrade, who is ashamed of his origin, will succeed Saša Ilić, who was fired after losing in the Conference League qualifiers against Romania’s Sepsi 2:0 at home.

Nestor’s last engagement was in Turkey, where he worked as a coach at Gestepe. After only half a year and six consecutive defeats, he was fired, and for more than a year he has not found a new job or a club where he could show his coaching talent.

He started his coaching career in England in amateurs, he wrote training sessions and sent them to clubs all over Europe. He got a response from West Ham, more specifically their academy. Then came Austria’s invitation from Vienna. At Schalke, he became the youngest assistant in Bundesliga history.

He worked in Hannover, Hamburger… Then came the invitation from Spartak Trnava to become the head coach. He accepted the challenge and managed to win the historic championship title with the Slovak club. Later he managed CSKA from Sofia, Sturm from Graz, Al – Tavun and Gestepe.