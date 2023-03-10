“Mine was a symbolic gesture, I could not accept. I’ve been in solidarity with who for nine weeks protest in Israel against a governmentthe right one of Benjamin NetanyahuThat threatens democracy“. To claim it, to the microphones of Fattoquotidiano.itAnd Olga Dalia Padoatranslator contacted by the Israeli embassy in Rome, who is refused to act as interpreter to the Israeli prime minister, in his speech scheduled for the synagogue in Rome.
“After a long and tormented reflection I decided to refuse. Not only do I not share the premier’s political views, but I also think that his leadership is extremely dangerous ”, he explained, making his decision known through his social profiles. Now, al Fatto, he explains: “These protests are very heterogeneous, even right-wingers take part, but who see the risk that our democracy could be destroyed. This executive it is acting on people’s fear. In Israel it is not simple, but the government in the name of security is trying to override civil and human rights, at the same rule of law. And this is not tolerable, it must not pass ”, she warns.
Dalia Padoa recalls how her children: “Why translate someone who is causing harm?, they told me. I tried to convince them that it was only about work, but they didn’t want to listen to reasons ”, she explains. “You don’t collaborate with those who carry on fascist principles and liberticides’they insisted. And this gesture amazed me: they usually seem to have little hope in the future of the human species. Sometimes we are all a bit resigned to the fact that we have no power over things. Instead I felt it was an important signal to give. And my children were happy: otherwise perhaps they would have cut me off“, he explains with irony.
Now, he specifies, he is not afraid of working consequences: “We translators are not neutral figures. Everyone is then responsible for their own decisions”. In reverse, in Israel, “this choice caused quite a stir“, has continued. But she points out that she discussed herself with other colleagues and acquaintances and that she collected ‘support and closeness‘, also in Israel: “I lived there during my studies at the university, it’s a place that is very close to my heart. I think this gesture brought something positive. These protests are the sign of a awakening of Israeli public opinion. Not feeling represented by a government that is going beyond certain limits”. Meanwhile today Netanyahu is expected at Roma and Giorgia Meloni: “Certainly there is a consonance between their two right-wing governments…”, he explains. “He downplays the protests and brands protesters as ‘anarchists’? What we can do is make our voice heard”.
With regard to the Palestinian question, faced with the increase in tensions and the concrete risk with the new government that settler settlements in the Palestinian territories will multiply, the interpreter explains: “Seeking dialogue is vital, otherwise the spiral of violence will not can only continue”. Launching an appeal: “In my visits I have always felt the desire to go further, a tiredness compared to this spiral of blood and violence. Let’s hope they open roads of peace“