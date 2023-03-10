“Mine was a symbolic gesture, I could not accept. I’ve been in solidarity with who for nine weeks protest in Israel against a governmentthe right one of Benjamin NetanyahuThat threatens democracy“. To claim it, to the microphones of Fattoquotidiano.itAnd Olga Dalia Padoatranslator contacted by the Israeli embassy in Rome, who is refused to act as interpreter to the Israeli prime minister, in his speech scheduled for the synagogue in Rome.

“After a long and tormented reflection I decided to refuse. Not only do I not share the premier’s political views, but I also think that his leadership is extremely dangerous ”, he explained, making his decision known through his social profiles. Now, al Fatto, he explains: “These protests are very heterogeneous, even right-wingers take part, but who see the risk that our democracy could be destroyed. This executive it is acting on people’s fear. In Israel it is not simple, but the government in the name of security is trying to override civil and human rights, at the same rule of law. And this is not tolerable, it must not pass ”, she warns.

