SC Freiburg is hoping for a Europa League sensation after the game at Juventus Turin
Sports

Dhe hope is still alive at SC Freiburg. The professionals of the Baden Bundesliga football club were celebrated for minutes after the 0-1 (0-0) defeat in the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League at Juventus Turin on Thursday evening by their fans who had traveled with them. And coach Christian Streich was also combative with a view to the second leg next week.

“With the result, we will do everything we can to create a sensation in the end,” said the 57-year-old. The home game against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Sunday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) is still waiting in the league. That will also be a “challenge”, emphasized Streich – especially between the emotional highlights against Juve.

The biggest international game in the club’s history to date left a lasting impression on the Freiburg team – and gave them a chance to advance. Striker Lucas Höler reported that he got “real goosebumps” from the tingling atmosphere in the well-filled stadium of the Italian record champions. It was “a nice experience” in Turin.

Di María is “a feast for the eyes”

Since the courageous Baden offensive remained harmless for long stretches and a goal by Höler was disallowed because of a previous handball, Juve’s goal from Ángel Di María (53rd minute) was enough for Juve to win. The game of the Argentinian world champion was “a feast for the eyes” and a “pleasure” for anyone who likes to watch football, Streich praised the match winner afterwards.

