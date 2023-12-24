Home » Netanyahu’s wife wrote an open letter to Pope Francis asking for his intervention for the hostages kidnapped in Gaza
Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, recently sent an open letter to Pope Francis, urging him to intervene for the release of 129 hostages held by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. The hostages were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. In her letter, Netanyahu requested the Pope’s influence in achieving the unconditional release of the captives and called for the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide essential medicines to the hostages.

A particular emphasis was placed on the situation of Noa Argamani, a 25-year-old who was kidnapped from a music festival that resulted in a massacre perpetrated by Hamas, in which 364 people died. Netanyahu highlighted Argamani’s terrifying capture in a video and expressed concern for her well-being.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the families of those kidnapped in Gaza that efforts were being made to promote a liberation process for the victims. He stated that the head of Israel’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Mossad, had been meeting with various international officials to negotiate a new truce in Gaza, which would include the release of the kidnapped individuals.

Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to spare no effort in freeing the hostages and had been actively meeting with their families since the war began in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli President Isaac Herzog noted that Israel was prepared for another truce to allow for the release of the hostages, but emphasized that the responsibility lies with Hamas.

Hamas, however, warned that it would not negotiate the release of the hostages while Israel’s military offensive in the Strip continued. The situation remains tense as efforts to secure the hostages’ release continue.

