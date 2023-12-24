Home » “Man requested for extradition by the US linked to the ‘Cesar the abuser’ case is identified” | Daily List
News

“Man requested for extradition by the US linked to the ‘Cesar the abuser’ case is identified” | Daily List

by admin
“Man requested for extradition by the US linked to the ‘Cesar the abuser’ case is identified” | Daily List

Man Accused of International Drug Trafficking Arrested in the Dominican Republic

Agents from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office have arrested a man in the Piantini sector of the National District in the Dominican Republic. The man, identified as Alberto de la Cruz Gil, 41, is wanted for extradition in the United States on charges of international drug trafficking and other crimes.

The arrest was made through a search and capture operation on Víctor Garrido Puello Street in the Piantini sector. According to information provided to Listín Diario, Cruz Gil is accused of being linked to the case of drug trafficker César Emilio Peralta, also known as “Cesar El Abusador”. The United States requested his extradition to answer drug trafficking charges in a court in the Southern District of Florida.

The individual did not resist his arrest when approached by members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and agents of the DNCD, contrary to earlier reports of a shooting at the time of the arrest. The arrest was made in response to an order issued by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Dominican Republic, through Resolution No. 001-022-2021-SRES-00886.

The arrest of Alberto de la Cruz Gil serves as a step forward in international efforts to combat drug trafficking and hold accountable those involved in illegal activities. The Dominican Republic will now proceed with the extradition process, in accordance with the request from the United States.

See also  In Tashkent, the Zhara festival was canceled due to the participation of Russian Putinist artists

You may also like

Decoding the Central Rural Work Conference to promote...

“People don’t always speak well of each other”

‘Donkey’: What is the dangerous immigration route known...

Warring parties in Yemen commit to respecting new...

Three times more accidents involving drunk drivers during...

Five Hits by Lisandro Meza to remember him...

China Disease Control and Prevention: Acute respiratory diseases...

How can online shops be made legally secure?

Russia released 7,400 missiles and 3,700 Shahed drones...

Miami was positioned as the third most fun...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy