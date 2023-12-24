“Man requested for extradition by the US linked to the ‘Cesar the abuser’ case is identified” | Daily List

Man Accused of International Drug Trafficking Arrested in the Dominican Republic

Agents from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office have arrested a man in the Piantini sector of the National District in the Dominican Republic. The man, identified as Alberto de la Cruz Gil, 41, is wanted for extradition in the United States on charges of international drug trafficking and other crimes.

The arrest was made through a search and capture operation on Víctor Garrido Puello Street in the Piantini sector. According to information provided to Listín Diario, Cruz Gil is accused of being linked to the case of drug trafficker César Emilio Peralta, also known as “Cesar El Abusador”. The United States requested his extradition to answer drug trafficking charges in a court in the Southern District of Florida.

The individual did not resist his arrest when approached by members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and agents of the DNCD, contrary to earlier reports of a shooting at the time of the arrest. The arrest was made in response to an order issued by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Dominican Republic, through Resolution No. 001-022-2021-SRES-00886.

The arrest of Alberto de la Cruz Gil serves as a step forward in international efforts to combat drug trafficking and hold accountable those involved in illegal activities. The Dominican Republic will now proceed with the extradition process, in accordance with the request from the United States.

Share this: Facebook

X

