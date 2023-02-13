AGCOM has approved the consolidated text for the revision and simplification of quality indicators (Key Performance Indicatorso KPIs) of the mobile service. Eliminated technologically outdated quality indicators o not in line with the guidelines of BEREC (the Body of European Regulators of Electronic Communications) e modified the others to take into account the growing diffusion of the 5G infrastructure.

The goal is to provide users complete, comparable and immediately consultable information. According to the provision, operators must:

publish on its website and provide the user before the conclusion of the contract a prospectus you indicate for each commercial offer that includes internet access, information relating to coverage, estimated maximum speed for various technologies, and advertised speed

for each commercial offer that includes internet access, information relating to use the quality indicators established by the Authority to compile half-yearly or annual reports on complaint rates on charges Of duly disputed invoices successful call attempts and successfully completed voice calls, as well as the activation time of the voice service

