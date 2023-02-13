Home World New AGCOM rules on the quality of the mobile network: greater attention to 5G
AGCOM has approved the consolidated text for the revision and simplification of quality indicators (Key Performance Indicatorso KPIs) of the mobile service. Eliminated technologically outdated quality indicators o not in line with the guidelines of BEREC (the Body of European Regulators of Electronic Communications) e modified the others to take into account the growing diffusion of the 5G infrastructure.

The goal is to provide users complete, comparable and immediately consultable information. According to the provision, operators must:

  • publish on its website and provide the user before the conclusion of the contract a prospectus you indicatefor each commercial offer that includes internet access, information relating to coverage, estimated maximum speed for various technologies, and advertised speed
  • use the quality indicators established by the Authority to compile half-yearly or annual reports on complaint rates on chargesOf duly disputed invoicessuccessful call attempts and successfully completed voice calls, as well as the activation time of the voice service
  • use these indicators to identify the annual objectives on the quality of mobile and personal communications services
  • send to the Authorityevery semester/year, a report on the results achieved
  • to publish on its website, at the same time, the reports
  • communication year by year to customers the goals set and the results achieved.

The provision establishes that from 2024 operators who have achieved 50% coverage with their own infrastructures will have to participate in field measurement campaigns of the populationinstead of 50% Of the territory as currently expected.

