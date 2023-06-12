New Dacia Duster and Fiat Panda at 12 thousand euros and 7 other interesting cars between 9-17 thousand euros in promotion now

The Lombardy Region has activated a series of incentive measures to promote the renewal of the vehicle fleet. These buying incentives extend topetrol, diesel, natural gas, LPG, hybrid, electric or hydrogen powered vehicles, offering a financial contribution that varies from 1,000 to 4,000 euros, depending on the type of vehicle. In the autonomous province of Trento, the purchase of category M1 electric vehicles by private citizens, with a list price lower than or equal to 50,000 euros, is encouraged only if the polluting M1 vehicles are scrapped or replaced with petrol or diesel up to the Euro 5 standard. The contribution amounts to 3,000 euros for scrapping and 2,000 euros for replacement.

The government led by Meloni has announced new nationwide incentives for the automotive sector. It is possible that, within the next six months, the vehicles mentioned in this article will also be able to benefit from these concessions. But let’s see better:

Dacia Duster and Fiat Panda also at 12,000 euros

More promotional cars to buy now

Dacia proposes itself as a point of reference in the automotive market, maintaining its offer of special promotions on its models, already characterized by a competitive price, as demonstrated by the case of Dacia Dusterpurchasable with interesting incentives.

The municipality of Genoa has launched a tender for the implementation of interventions aimed at improving air quality, aimed at private citizens, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, self-employed workers with VAT numbers and third sector entities. These interventions also include the granting of a contribution for the purchase of new vehicles, first registration, with low environmental impact, in exchange for the scrapping of more polluting vehicles already affected by past and future traffic limitation orders. For individuals, the maximum amounts are 5,000 euros for methane, LPG, petrol-methane, petrol-LPG euro 6D-temp or later vehicles; €4,000 for Euro 6D-temp or later petrol and Euro 6D-temp or later diesel vehicles, which lowers the price of the Dacia Duster at around 12,000 euros.

The basic version of the Fiat Panda, the 1.0 Hybrid, has a price of 15,400 euros. Thanks to its CO2 emissions between 61 and 120 g/km and a NOx quantity of less than 85.8 mg/km, it benefits from a 2,000 euro incentive offered by the Lombardy Region, provided that a vehicle is scrapped . The seller or dealer is obliged to apply a 12% discount on the list price (equivalent to 1,848 euros in this case). With these total discounts of 3,848 euros, the list price is reduced to around 11,500 euros.

Hyundai i10 in the 1.0 MPI Ecopack Advanced version, with a 67 HP engine, it has a list price of 14,750 euros. Taking advantage of the incentive offered by the Lombardy Region for scrapping and the 12% seller discount, the total bonus reaches 3,770 euros, bringing the discounted price to 10,980 euros. Hyundai i10 Advanced It comes standard with 14-inch steel wheels, offers four seats, manual climate control, cruise control, lane keeping, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and gray metallic paint.

Opel Mokka 1.5, equipped with a 110 HP engine and 6-speed manual gearbox, in the Edition version, has a price of 16,600 euros, after deducting the 3,500 euros of scrapping incentives offered by the Lombardy Region. The combined WLTP consumption of the Opel Mokka diesel engine is 4.5 l/100 km. L’Edition set-up includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Ikone Green paint, Eco-LED headlights, cruise control, manual climate control, digital instruments, 7-inch DAB radio with Bluetooth, four electric windows and electric parking brake.

The basic version of the Dacia Sandero, called Streetway SCe 65 in the Essential trim, is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, with an output of 67 HP. The list price is 12,500 euros. Thanks to CO2 emissions between 61 and 120 g/km, it is possible to benefit from a incentive of 2,000 euros offered by the Lombardy Region, on condition that a vehicle is scrapped at the same time.

Fiat Tipo, equipped with the 130 HP 1.6 Multijet engine and 6-speed manual gearbox, benefits from a regional discount of 3,500 euros, bringing the price to 16,700 euros. The Fiat Tipo declares a fuel consumption of 4.6 l/100 km. The Tipo trim level includes 16-inch steel rims, Paprika Orange paint, automatic climate control, cruise control, four electric windows and a 7-inch Uconnect Tablet radio.

Renault Twingo The 1.0 SCe 65 Equilibre, with a 65 HP petrol engine, represents an interesting option in the city car segment, thanks to the incentives offered by the Lombardy Region in 2023. The base price of the car is 15,350 euros, but taking advantage of the bonus scrapping costs of 2,000 euros and the seller’s discount of 12%, a saving of 3,842 euros is obtained, bringing the discounted price to 11,508 euros. There Twingo Equilibre version standard includes 15-inch steel rims, Blue Shopping paint, automatic climate control, electric front windows, central locking, height-adjustable driver’s seat and 7-inch Easy Link multimedia system.

Peugeot 208, equipped with a 102 HP turbodiesel engine and 6-speed manual gearbox, has a base price of 22,370 euros. However, thanks to the incentive of 3,500 euros, the cost drops to 16,870 euros. The diesel Peugeot 208 declares a combined fuel consumption of 4.1 l/100 km. In the’Active set-up Included are 15-inch steel wheels, Giallo Faro paint, single-zone automatic climate control, front and rear electric windows, central locking, cruise control and a 7-inch touchscreen with Mirror Screen.

Kia Picanto the 1.0 Urban version, equipped with a 67 HP petrol engine, has a base price of 14,300 euros. For residents, thanks to the 2,000 euro regional discount and the 12% discount offered by the seller, it is possible to obtain a total bonus of 3,716 euros and reduce the price to 10,584 euros. L’Urban setup Includes standard orange paint, 14-inch steel wheels, power front windows, manual climate control, DAB radio and central locking.

Mitsubishi Space Star version 1.2, with a 71 HP engine, in the Invite Radio set-up, has a list price of 16,600 euros, but thanks to the scrapping incentive offered by the Lombardy Region and the 12% vendor discount, it is possible to save 3,992 euros on the purchase, obtaining a discounted price of 12,608 euros. There Invite Radio version Standard features include 14-inch steel wheels, yellow paint, manual climate control, front power windows, central locking, and light and rain sensors.