Home » Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this holiday Monday
News

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this holiday Monday

by admin
Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this holiday Monday

This holiday Monday, a strong tremor was registered in Santa Marta. According to the report of the Colombian Geological Service, the telluric movementor had a magnitude of 3.4.

According to the information provided by the entity, the earthquake occurred at the 7:09 in the morning in the Caribbean Seawith a shallow depth of less than 30KM.

The phenomenon was also recorded in the municipality of Ciénaga at 54 kilometers and in Dibulla at 60 kilometers.

Through social networkssome citizens reported the seismic event and evenSome even woke them up.

See also  Tyler, the Creator goes back to origins - Giovanni Ansaldo

You may also like

Infiorata in Carunchio, a cross-section of authenticity and...

Kia confirms wage increase request by 184,900 won…...

They will decide the fate of the mayor...

a dream to drive here, why not!

Desert Consulates is reaching important markets

Queen Letizia has an agenda in Valle and...

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy