Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this holiday Monday

This holiday Monday, a strong tremor was registered in Santa Marta. According to the report of the Colombian Geological Service, the telluric movement or had a magnitude of 3.4.

According to the information provided by the entity, the earthquake occurred at the 7:09 in the morning in the Caribbean Seawith a shallow depth of less than 30KM.

The phenomenon was also recorded in the municipality of Ciénaga at 54 kilometers and in Dibulla at 60 kilometers.

Through social networkssome citizens reported the seismic event and evenSome even woke them up.