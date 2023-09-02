New Direct Flights to Dominican Republic and Haiti Resumed at Camagüey Airport in September

Ignacio Agramonte International Airport in Camagüey, Cuba has announced the schedule of flights for the month of September. The airport authorities revealed that direct flights to the Dominican Republic and Haiti will be resumed, focusing on family tourism and shopping. The flights will be operated by various airlines.

Viva Aerobús, the Aztec company, will continue its air connections to Mexico and Nicaragua throughout September. Flights from Merida to Nicaragua are available on Tuesdays, while flights from Cancun to Nicaragua are available on Thursdays. Additionally, there are flights to and from Cancun on Saturdays.

American Airlines will still be operating daily flights from Miami International Airport to Camagüey. Charters also have their usual schedule, with flights on Mondays and Wednesdays to Miami and Fort Myers, and returning flights from Fort Myers to Camagüey. On Fridays, there are three flights from Miami, and one flight each on Saturdays and Sundays.

Starting this month, Sunrise airline will operate a weekly flight on Tuesday afternoons to and from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. SKYHIGH airline will also operate two weekly flights on Thursday and Sunday nights, connecting Camagüey with Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

Furthermore, Fly All Ways, a regional airline, will continue to offer its services in September. They have a weekly flight arriving from Paramaribo on Mondays and departing on Tuesdays for Paramaribo, Suriname.

Local connections within Cuba will still be available from Havana. Cubana de Aviación airline will operate a weekly flight on Saturday afternoons throughout September.

These new flight schedules aim to enhance tourism and improve travel convenience for both international and domestic passengers flying to and from Camagüey.