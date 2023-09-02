Home » New Direct Flights to Dominican Republic and Haiti Resumed at Camagüey Airport in September
World

New Direct Flights to Dominican Republic and Haiti Resumed at Camagüey Airport in September

by admin
New Direct Flights to Dominican Republic and Haiti Resumed at Camagüey Airport in September

Ignacio Agramonte International Airport in Camagüey, Cuba has announced the schedule of flights for the month of September. The airport authorities revealed that direct flights to the Dominican Republic and Haiti will be resumed, focusing on family tourism and shopping. The flights will be operated by various airlines.

Viva Aerobús, the Aztec company, will continue its air connections to Mexico and Nicaragua throughout September. Flights from Merida to Nicaragua are available on Tuesdays, while flights from Cancun to Nicaragua are available on Thursdays. Additionally, there are flights to and from Cancun on Saturdays.

American Airlines will still be operating daily flights from Miami International Airport to Camagüey. Charters also have their usual schedule, with flights on Mondays and Wednesdays to Miami and Fort Myers, and returning flights from Fort Myers to Camagüey. On Fridays, there are three flights from Miami, and one flight each on Saturdays and Sundays.

Starting this month, Sunrise airline will operate a weekly flight on Tuesday afternoons to and from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. SKYHIGH airline will also operate two weekly flights on Thursday and Sunday nights, connecting Camagüey with Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

Furthermore, Fly All Ways, a regional airline, will continue to offer its services in September. They have a weekly flight arriving from Paramaribo on Mondays and departing on Tuesdays for Paramaribo, Suriname.

Local connections within Cuba will still be available from Havana. Cubana de Aviación airline will operate a weekly flight on Saturday afternoons throughout September.

These new flight schedules aim to enhance tourism and improve travel convenience for both international and domestic passengers flying to and from Camagüey.

You may also like

Clashes between Eritrean protesters in Tel Aviv: 125...

Sanja Kužet starred in the film Satan’s Warrior...

The National Hurricane Center Monitors Tropical Wave with...

Ustica, Amato in Repubblica: “A French missile hit...

Iraq, bus with pilgrims on board overturns: 18...

Cuba Begins Program for Gradual Elimination of Cash...

DAIMLER BUSES The group will be at Busworld...

Ukraine’s Growing Appetite for Revenge: Taking the War...

Suction. Basil’s Status, Dave Cooper comic review

Quatro/Tunstall, review of Face To Face (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy