New electronic issue of m:magazine | MobIT

We present to you the second electronic and 37th issue of m:magazine, in which you will have the opportunity to read various interesting topics from the world of technology, interviews with successful people and competition winners.

Also, in the new issue you can find out something about progress and novelties concerning the game industry and virtual reality.

In a new edition m:agazina you will read what virtual space, AI, AR or cryptocurrencies bring to video games. We all already know very well that the game industry is currently the largest in the world, it is growing unstoppably and is much more profitable than the music and literary industries. It also brings with it a series of technological innovations that are reflected in the form of the metaverse, artificial intelligence, as well as augmented reality. When we talk about novelties, in issue 37 you will read how augmented and virtual reality is one of the key technologies in the future of work. Visualizations, which involve the use of graphics and images to convey information and create a suitable simulation, will play a major role in almost all manufacturing and construction industries, medicine, marketing, etc.

Furthermore, in the Biz&Tech column, you can find an article about electronic artificial skin that could be used in the production of robotic limbs, and in combination with polymers that self-heal after damage. Such robotic limbs would be able to sense touch as well as temperature changes.

Also, we conducted an interview with the winners of Demofest 2013, the group MORT, specifically their guitarist Božo Blajić, known as Zvrk. He reflected on the famous beginning of the band’s career, when exactly 10 years ago they won the first place in Banja Luka at the Kastel fortress.

We believe that you are already interested in reading the entire issue, so we leave you to enjoy the rest.

It’s summer, settle down in the deep shade, grab a refreshing drink and enjoy reading m:agazina.

