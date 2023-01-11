New Orleans had 277 homicides in a year, a 26-year high

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-11 22:27

According to US media reports on the 9th local time, there will be 277 homicides in New Orleans in southern Louisiana in 2022, setting a record for the city in 26 years.

According to local media reports, the murder rate in New Orleans in 2022 is about 70 per 100,000 people. The New Orleans Police Department revealed that as of December 28, 2022, the number of murder cases in the city in 2022 reached 277, setting a record for the city in 26 years. “Crime levels in New Orleans are tragic and unacceptable,” said City Councilman Eugene Green.

Homicides aren’t the only type of crime New Orleans will see surging in 2022. According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, a U.S. nonprofit organization, New Orleans will see an 88 percent increase in shootings, a 156 percent increase in carjackings and a 20 percent increase in armed robberies in 2022 compared to 2019.

According to the Wall Street Journal, many New Orleans city officials and residents believe that an overwhelmed police department is the main reason for the rise in violent crime. Around 2005, New Orleans had about 1,400 police officers; today that number has dropped to less than 950.