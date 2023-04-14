From May 1, electricity for households will be eight percent more expensive, and gas will be 10 percent more expensive.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The Easter and May Day holidays are coming, and most citizens are currently thinking about what will be on their table, where they will travel or how many friends and family they will host. However, as soon as the holidays are over, a cold shower arrives – higher gas and electricity bills. An additional headache is caused by the fact that this is not the last increase in energy prices that will hit us this year, as well as next year.

From May 1, electricity for households will be eight percent more expensive, and gas will be 10 percent more expensive. The increase in energy prices came as a result of a two-year standby arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In other words, the obligation under this arrangement is the increase in energy prices. By the way, both electricity and gas already went up in January.

How much will electricity cost after the holidays?

Price per kilowatt-hour in the cheapest, green zone from May 1 will cost 2,084 dinars, unlike the previous 1,896. A kilowatt-hour of electricity is “more expensive” in this zone from the current 7,584 dinars. will increase in price to 8,336 dinars. In the slightly more expensive zone, blue, where kilowatts are calculated for citizens who exceed a monthly consumption of 350 kilowatt-hours, cheap electricity will cost 2,844 dinars per kWh until the end of April, and from the first of May the price will be 3,126. The “expensive” electricity will be 12,504 dinars, not 11,376 dinars as before. In the last, red zone, in which prices are calculated for those citizens who consume more than 1,600 kilowatt hours per month, the “cheaper” tariff will be 6,252 and the “more expensive” 25,008 dinars, in contrast to the current 5,688 and 22,752, respectively. As announced by the Ministry of Mining and Energy, the average electricity bill will be about 250 dinars higher.

What will happen to gas prices?

The price of gas will be 10 percent higher starting May 1. For example, our reader Milena N. has paid about 2,500 dinars for the consumed slightly more than 650 kilowatt hours. With the new price increase, for the same amount of gas used, she will have to pay 3,245 dinars. By the way, just as the electricity bill consists of several items, not just the electricity used, the same is the case with gas. Thus, the final amount of the bill is affected by items such as the distribution difference, correction factor, VAT of 10 percent and the like.

A mitigating circumstance in this increase in gas prices is the fact that the heating season is officially over on May 1st. If there is a need for heating, it certainly won’t be every day, so consumers can breathe a sigh of relief for at least a few months. At least until the last quarter, when a new price increase was announced, also by 10 percent.

There is no end to price increases here

In addition to this, by the end of the year, consumers can expect another increase in the price of both energy products. On the first of November, electricity at least eight percent, and gas 10 percent. Also, as part of the arrangement with the IMF, it was decided that the price of electricity and gas will rise by the same amount on the first of May next year, 2024.

(WORLD/New)