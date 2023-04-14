After the league success, FC Bayern Munich wants to overthrow the permanent champion VfL Wolfsburg in the DFB Cup semifinals. But the “wolves” are goaded.
It was just three weeks ago that VfL Wolfsburg fell painfully from the top of the table – and yet they consciously remember that bitter bankruptcy at Bayern these days. This feeling, “To stand on the pitch in Munich, devastated”emphasized VfL trainer Tommy Stroot, is something that “makes us move”. The angry “wolves” think about revenge in the cup cracker.
Bayern hope for a “turning point”
“They are egged on. They don’t want to let that sit on them”, suspects Bayern Munich national player Sydney Lohmann before the renewed duel between the two heavyweights in the semifinals on Saturday (April 16, 2023). Bayern, Bundesliga leaders since the win on March 25 (1-0), are hoping for a “turning point” – and the end of the cup dominance of the series winners.
Wolfsburg without Popp
From a Munich point of view, it is just right that VfL captain Alexandra Popp of all people has to pass out injured. The absence of the “difference player” hurts, Stroot admitted. Popp, who had returned from the national team and is missing with a calf injury, “is simply good for every group with its energy and mentality”. But: “We also know that we can catch it.” And must.
Because in the third semi-final duel in a row against Bayern, it is up to the “wolves” to prevent another disappointment. In order to keep the treble dream and once again move into the final in Cologne on May 18th, VfL have to be back now “true face” show, demanded the coach, who can probably count on the recently injured national goalkeeper Merle Frohms.
Wolfsburg makes a difference in the cup
In any case, the facts speak for themselves: Wolfsburg celebrated eight cup wins in a row, and VfL have been unbeaten in 43 games in this competition – the last cup defeat was for the permanent champion almost ten years ago. That’s why it’s about time “for a new cup winner”, said Lohmann. Klara Bühl is certain: “We can crack Wolfsburg again.”
Friendships must rest
The heated duel is brewing, although the national players were together on the field just a few days ago. “Silly sayings” did not exist in advance, assured Lohmann: “We get along really well in the national team, but when the game starts here, the friendship is put aside.” After all, too much is at stake. In contrast to the Munich team, as a semi-finalist, VfL can still dream of triumphing in the premier class. A cup success against Bayern, at least that’s what Stroot believes, could bring further momentum – and have an impact on the tight title race in the league. Then: “That would create pressure in the championship.”