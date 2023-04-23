New Skoda 2023 SUV multifunctional and innovative with truly unique features for the entire category

Since 2014, the Skoda Professional School has adopted an annual tradition in which students design a concept car with unique characteristics but which often become reality. The first realization was the Citijet, developed on the basis of the Skoda Citigo. For the year 2023, the creation of an all-electric Student Car, based on the Enyaq iV SUV, is planned. That’s all:

Since 2014, the Skoda Professional School has given its students the opportunity to design a concept car with unique characteristics each year. The first of these was the Citijetbased on the Skoda Citigo. For 2023, the young designers are working on the ninth Student Car, a multifunctional vehicle for camping and with mobile office functions, which will be built starting from the base of the suv Enyaq iVthe first Skoda series model built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric platform.

The students have already defined some exterior and interior sketches of the concept, supported by the Skoda design team but they will build the vehicle themselves. The concept car will be one personal space for experiences and discoveries, which also underlines Skoda’s commitment to electric mobility. The car’s goal is to allow its owner to become a digital nomad, who works without being tied to a desk, free to move where and when he wants.

The next Student Car will make use of the iconic ones Simply Clever features of the Skoda brand and will include cutting-edge technology and a wide range of sustainable materials. The personality of the car will be that of an office camper, with battery electric drive, which will be the ideal travel companion towards new horizons. The goal is to create a comfortable and functional space that allows the owner to work wherever he is, without having to give up comfort and quality of life.

Since 2014, inclusion in the Skoda Design department has been one of the initial stages of the journey for students participating in the student car project. In collaboration with Oliver Stefani and his team, students develop preliminary drawings of the exterior and interior of the car they want to build. Next, they build the prototype car from the initial concept to the finished product.

In 2017, students completed their first electric car, the Element, two years before the production model launch. Electric Citigo-e iV. The 2018 Sunroq was instead a convertible version of the suv Karoqfollowed the following year by the Mountiaq pickup concept, based on the Skoda Kodiaq SUV.

In 2020, the students presented the Slavia Spider, derived from the Scala. In 2022, after a pause due to the pandemic, Skoda Motorsport participated in the project for the first time by supporting the creation of Skoda Afriq, a rally car based on the city SUV Skoda Kamiq.