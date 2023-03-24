After the price increase, drivers of passenger cars will pay a maximum of 200 dinars more expensive, depending on the section.

Yesterday, March 23, the Government of Serbia made a decision to raise the toll by 14 percent. The new prices come into force on the eighth day from the day of publication in the “Official Gazette”. Drivers of passenger cars will pay a maximum of 200 dinars more expensive, depending on the section.

The toll will be 14 percent more expensive for those who do not pay the highway usage fee through the ENP electronic toll collection device. Drivers who use this device will have an eight percent price increase. The new price for the section of the road Belgrade – Niš will be 1,014 dinars, from Belgrade to Čačak 535 dinars. For a trip to Novi Sad from the capital of Serbia, it will be necessary to allocate 273 dinars.

From Belgrade to Preševo, the toll will cost 1,698 dinars, and to Dimitrovgrad 1,493 dinars. Passenger car drivers will pay RSD 479 toll from Belgrade to Šid, and RSD 730 to Subotica.

New prices for the most frequent sections

Belgrade – Čačak 535 dinars

Belgrade – Nis 1.014

Belgrade – Novi Sad 273

Belgrade Subotica 730

