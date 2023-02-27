On the Italian night of Monday 27 February 2023 the SAG Awards, the actors’ union awards and one of the last big events before the Oscars scheduled for March 13th. It was once again that he triumphed Everything Everywhere All at Onceable to take home the statuettes for Best Film and three of the four up for grabs for the actors.
The only one capable of interrupting the extraordinary streak (of necessity: the film of the The Daniels had no candidates among the leading actors) was Brendan Fraser for its The Whale. The race for the Oscars is now even more uncertain: the actor de The Mummy it’s pretty much neck and neck with Austin ButlerWhile Colin Farrell seems to have moved back one place into the favourites.
Among the awards for television, on the other hand, they triumph The White Lotus in the drama section and Abbott Elementary for that of comedies, confirming the award trend that has been rewarding the two shows since January. Joy also for Jennifer Coolidge e Jason Batemanawarded for the last season of Ozark. Among television actors, she also won Jeremy Allen White as Best Comedy Actor for The Bear.
Below, you can discover all the winners of the SAG Awards 2023, while HERE you can find the list of films awarded at the recent PGA Awards, i.e. the producers’ awards, where EEAAO has once again triumphed. Now, the “definitive film on the Multiverse” is preparing to clean up its sights on the big target.
ALL THE WINNERS OF THE 2023 SAG AWARDS
FILM SECTION
BEST CAST
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Adam Sandler – Hustle
BEST ACTRESS
- Cate Blanchett – Library
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Insherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST STUNTS
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Woman King
TV SERIES SECTION
BEST CAST IN A DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
- The White Lotus
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Julia Garner-Ozark
- Laura Linney-Ozark
- Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST CAST IN A COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
BEST ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Steve Carell – The Patient
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Sam Elliott – 1883
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
BEST ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Emily Blunt – The English
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
BEST STUNTS IN ONE SERIES
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
- Stranger Things
