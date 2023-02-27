On the Italian night of Monday 27 February 2023 the SAG Awards, the actors’ union awards and one of the last big events before the Oscars scheduled for March 13th. It was once again that he triumphed Everything Everywhere All at Onceable to take home the statuettes for Best Film and three of the four up for grabs for the actors.

The only one capable of interrupting the extraordinary streak (of necessity: the film of the The Daniels had no candidates among the leading actors) was Brendan Fraser for its The Whale. The race for the Oscars is now even more uncertain: the actor de The Mummy it’s pretty much neck and neck with Austin ButlerWhile Colin Farrell seems to have moved back one place into the favourites.

Among the awards for television, on the other hand, they triumph The White Lotus in the drama section and Abbott Elementary for that of comedies, confirming the award trend that has been rewarding the two shows since January. Joy also for Jennifer Coolidge e Jason Batemanawarded for the last season of Ozark. Among television actors, she also won Jeremy Allen White as Best Comedy Actor for The Bear.

Below, you can discover all the winners of the SAG Awards 2023, while HERE you can find the list of films awarded at the recent PGA Awards, i.e. the producers’ awards, where EEAAO has once again triumphed. Now, the “definitive film on the Multiverse” is preparing to clean up its sights on the big target.

ALL THE WINNERS OF THE 2023 SAG AWARDS

FILM SECTION

BEST CAST

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Bill Nighy – Living

Adam Sandler – Hustle

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Library

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Insherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST STUNTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

TV SERIES SECTION

BEST CAST IN A DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Julia Garner-Ozark

Laura Linney-Ozark

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST CAST IN A COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

BEST ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Steve Carell – The Patient

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Sam Elliott – 1883

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

BEST ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Emily Blunt – The English

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

BEST STUNTS IN ONE SERIES

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

Stranger Things

