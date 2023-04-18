Home » New York, a garage collapses in Manhattan: the images – Corriere TV
World

New York, a garage collapses in Manhattan: the images – Corriere TV

by admin
New York, a garage collapses in Manhattan: the images – Corriere TV

A garage collapses in New York and there are victims. According to the first reconstructions, the floors of the three-story building collapsed around 4.15 pm local time, 10.15 pm in Italy, and as a result all the cars that were parked at the time fell. The parking lot is located on Ann Street in south Manhattan, New York City Fire Department spokeswoman Amanda Farinacci said. Images circulated on social media show wrecked cars, a large chasm in the floor and a cloud of smoke rising from the building

April 19, 2023 – Updated April 19, 2023, 00:02 am

© breaking latest news

See also  here is the semi-automatic offside - Corriere TV

You may also like

Macau is the second richest country in the...

India surpasses China in number of inhabitants: according...

Rossoneri in the Champions League semifinal

Superbonus, credits spread over ten years from May

Facebook must pay users 660 million euros Info

Minecraft Legends launch trailer

Peruvian rapper Jota Shoy performs in Barcelona

The defamation trial against Fox News is already...

Israeli attacks on Easter worshipers reflect efforts to...

The sons of “Chapo” and other narcos of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy