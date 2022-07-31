New York City declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

Securities Times e Company News, on July 30, local time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and City Health Director Ashwin Vassan issued a joint statement declaring the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. The statement noted that New York City is currently the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak, and it is estimated that approximately 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk of exposure to monkeypox, and the City will continue to work with federal partners to better respond to the outbreak. The statement also pointed out that the public health emergency declared this time reflects the seriousness of the monkeypox epidemic at this time. (CCTV News)