Home World New York City declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

New York City declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
New York City declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency – Xinhua English.news.cn
</p> <p> New York City declares monkeypox outbreak a public <a data-ail="493783" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >health</a> emergency – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="493783" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > e company

New York City declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

2022-07-31 07:44

Source: CCTV News

CCTV News

2022-07-31 07:44

Securities Times e Company News, on July 30, local time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and City Health Director Ashwin Vassan issued a joint statement declaring the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. The statement noted that New York City is currently the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak, and it is estimated that approximately 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk of exposure to monkeypox, and the City will continue to work with federal partners to better respond to the outbreak. The statement also pointed out that the public health emergency declared this time reflects the seriousness of the monkeypox epidemic at this time. (CCTV News)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4769757

    New York City declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

    6885

    e company

    news

    1467

    2022-07-31

    See also  Myanmar, poverty and hunger will increase after the coup

    You may also like

    Pope encourages Canadian Inuit youth: Come see the...

    burst!Biden’s new crown virus test result is positive...

    The Russian army said it was fighting against...

    Biden tests positive for new coronavirus again, needs...

    Pope receives Canadian Jesuits in Quebec – Vatican...

    Guatemala, armed attack against President Alejandro Giammattei: unharmed

    Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 31 July

    Lessons on the use of rocket launchers even...

    US President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again...

    Kherson, the Ukrainian counter-offensive: “100 Russian soldiers killed”

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy