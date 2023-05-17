New York: feminist Meghan Markle receives the award for commitment to women’s empowerment

If the dress tells the mood, Meghan Markle’s last night in New York was dazzling. And the dress – according to many – had all the characteristics of the revenge dress so loved by the late mother-in-law Diana. The dress in question was gold, signed Johanna Ortiz, like the occasion and the award that she collected not without first giving a speech capable of receiving a standing ovation from the audience of the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Meghan, the wife of the “outcast” Harry, placed in the third row at the coronation on May 6 when she had not even accepted the invitation, took her revenge. And even with an award that has nothing to do with the frivolous world of Hollywood, and which she earned for her commitment to female empowerment.

Next to her, her mother Dora Ragland on one side, and a super smiling Harry on the other (also elegant in a Dior dress).

The motivation of award

The Duchess of Sussex was awarded for “her global commitment to empowering and defending the rights of women and girls”. Also present at the event was a close friend of Meghan, Gloria Steinem, mother co-founder of the Ms. Foundation who presented her with the award. Meghan is a “great human being,” he had told People in the past about her. «I think she is really different from the image given by the media. She is intelligent, funny and dedicated to social issues ».

The speech

«It is never too late to start – said the duchess into the microphone – you can be the visionary of your own life. You can establish a path where what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in caring, in grace and in fairness, becomes just what will be recognized by the next wave of women, young and old, who will choose this too. time to join the movement and realize our vision of an equal world.”