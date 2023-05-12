Home » New York, strangles and kills a homeless man on the subway: “He will be arrested for manslaughter”
New York, strangles and kills a homeless man on the subway: “He will be arrested for manslaughter”

A former US Marine is accused of manslaughter from the New York Public Prosecutor’s Office after the episode in which he was the protagonist in the Big Apple subway: Daniel Penny24, “will be arrested on second-degree manslaughter charges,” a spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney told AFP (Agence France-Presse). Alvin Brag. Former Marine strangled and killed a 30-year-old homeless man, Jordan Neely.

To document everything was a freelance journalist who made a video of 2 minutes and 55 seconds. According to witnesses, the victim, who often begged in the subway for some money and food, was annoying those present, but without physically attacking anyone: she was screaming passengers to give them something to eat, with a harassing attitude. At a certain point, Penny attacked him and squeezed his neck behind him: the victim died of suffocation. Neely’s death resulted in the protest of many citizens of New York, who loudly demonstrated for the arrest of the former marine. Among these also the democratic deputy Ocasio-Cortez who spoke of real “murder“.

