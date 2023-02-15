Home World New York: the former homeless man dresses the models in only scotch and scandalizes Fashion Week
World

New York: the former homeless man dresses the models in only scotch and scandalizes Fashion Week

by admin
New York: the former homeless man dresses the models in only scotch and scandalizes Fashion Week

His most famous phrase is “you live even with little”. And if the designer Joel Alvarez says so, a native of Miami, who has a long past as a homeless person, you have to believe him. It’s more difficult to digest the clothes he sent to the stage of the New York fashion week: mini strips of black tape applied like stars on women’s breasts to be able to overcome Facebook censorship. The show of his – let’s call them that – clothes at the fashion week staged overseas caused quite a scandal. More than a show of elegance, a porn number poised between bondage and punk, which many insiders, however, have not defined as “brilliant”, peeling their hands for applause. Others, however, have labeled him as follows: «little genius and a lot of recklessness».

The story of Joel Alvarez: From homeless to New York Fashion Week designer with his “duct tape clothes”

news/new_york_lex_clochard_veste_le_modelle_di_solo_scotch_e_scandalizza_la_fashion_week-12645020/&el=player_ex_12645028″>

His previous life in the car
In 2008, Alvarez was living in his car and struggling to feed himself at what he described to reporters as “the nadir of his life.” And he added: «Most of my relatives had died and I inherited from them a small dilapidated property that is not habitable. The house smelled like wet dog. It had pink water that came out of the tub when I flushed the toilet and there were holes in the roof the size of a microwave oven.’ At that point she preferred to go to sleep in the car.

Now «the King of tape» as he was renamed in New York, thanks to his «Black Tape Project», can afford the «Four Season».

See also  North Korea: "Hypersonic ballistic missile successfully tested"

You may also like

Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon praise Barcelona Mayor –...

Citizenship income and single allowance, EU infringement procedure...

“Peace, not war”: why Latin America refuses to...

Serbia honored Siniša Mihajlović | Sports

Award permission denied to a life sentenced boss,...

FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 25 – The new...

I, a Togolese, in the Church reborn after...

The books of the Absentees – mondoperaio

Because Udinese will focus on Nzola after selling...

In 50 years, 22 presidents have been assassinated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy