Home World New York, three officers injured in a machete attack near Times Square
World

New York, three officers injured in a machete attack near Times Square

by admin
New York, three officers injured in a machete attack near Times Square

Three police officers from New York City were shot by a man wielding a machete near Times Square, according to the NYPD commissioner. He brings it back there Cnn stating that the agents are in stable condition. The attack occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue outside a New Year’s Eve security checkpoint in Times Square, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

New York bans guns in Times Square

by Massimo Basile

The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old boy, approached an officer and attempted to stab him over the head with a machete, Sewell said. The young man then shot two other officers before being shot by one of the officers. The 19-year-old, shot in the shoulder, is being treated for his injuries. The FBI, the NYPD and the Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating what happened.

New York, explosions in Times Square: panic among the people but they are only two manhole covers


“I want to be very clear … there is no threat going on,” said Mike Driscoll, the FBI assistant director in charge of the New York field office. “We believe this was an individual who acted alone,” he said, adding that: “There is nothing to indicate otherwise.”

See also  Monte Cuzna: Seven dead in Italian helicopter crash

You may also like

Iran: Amnesty, dies after torture, had studied in...

Southwest China and other places are cloudy, rainy...

New York, three officers attacked with machetes in...

US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee...

Lula met with Russian and Ukrainian representatives before...

The World Park opens the ice and snow...

US Mega Millions lottery jackpot hits $785 million...

Covid, Xi Jinping sees “a ray of hope”...

Chinese enterprises strengthen cross-border trade and investment through...

Iran, “party with alcohol” in a private house:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy