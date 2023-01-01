Three police officers from New York City were shot by a man wielding a machete near Times Square, according to the NYPD commissioner. He brings it back there Cnn stating that the agents are in stable condition. The attack occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue outside a New Year’s Eve security checkpoint in Times Square, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

New York bans guns in Times Square by Massimo Basile

01 September 2022



The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old boy, approached an officer and attempted to stab him over the head with a machete, Sewell said. The young man then shot two other officers before being shot by one of the officers. The 19-year-old, shot in the shoulder, is being treated for his injuries. The FBI, the NYPD and the Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating what happened.

New York, explosions in Times Square: panic among the people but they are only two manhole covers April 11, 2022



“I want to be very clear … there is no threat going on,” said Mike Driscoll, the FBI assistant director in charge of the New York field office. “We believe this was an individual who acted alone,” he said, adding that: “There is nothing to indicate otherwise.”