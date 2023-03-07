It was a pro-Ukraine group that sabotaged the two Nord Stream gas pipelines last September, when the two pipelines were damaged with underwater explosive devices. The US newspaper reports it New York Times citing some American sourcesaccording to which there are no indications that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his government team were involved in the pur operation not being able to exclude it. The conclusions reported by the newspaper emerge from the latest results of the investigations that various countries are carrying out on the incident. Initially the finger was pointed at Moscow although the two pipelines were built and are operated by Russian Gazprom. Undermining the security of infrastructure could have been a way to increase pressure from the Kremlin on Western countries. From the first results of the investigations however, no element emerged that could lead the action back to Russia as admitted by diplomatic sources of all the parties involved questioned in a deepening of the Washington Post.

About a month ago investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh he had published an investigation which indicated the White House and Norway as responsible for the operation. Reconstruction denied by US government and much criticized for the weakness of the supporting evidence as the journalist cites one anonymous source. Ukraine and its allies were seen by some officials as potentially most interested in the compromise of two pipelines carrying Russian gas to Germany running under the Baltic Sea and with an overall capacity of over 100 billion cubic meters per year. The second pipeline, completed shortly before the start of the invasion of Ukraine, never actually went into operation and has always been heavily opposed by the United States opposed to a further rapprochement between Berlin and Moscow.

US officials cited by the New York Times would have come to the conclusion that the perpetrators of the sabotage were opponents of the Russian President Putin of Ukrainian and possibly also Russian nationality. On the other hand, the British and the United States would not be involved. The Pentagon declined to comment. However, neither who directed the operation nor who financed it was specified. The role of a state entity has not been excluded. NYT sources say they have not found any evidence of the Russian government’s involvement. According to one estimate, the cost of repairing pipelines is at least half a billion euros. The Russian Gazprom it would seem oriented towards “freezing” the pipelines by sealing them to avoid further damage from seawater erosion without putting them back into operation since a rapid improvement in relations with the West is not expected. Officials stated that the results of the investigations are still very partial, nevertheless the first significant indications seem to emerge that could have profound implications for the coalition supporting Ukraine. The compromise of the gas pipeline in fact directly damages Germany and its population forced to bear the increasing cost of energy.