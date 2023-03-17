Home World New Zealand bans Tiktok for MPs from March 31st
New Zealand bans Tiktok for MPs from March 31st

New Zealand will ban the use of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok on devices issued to members of parliament, becoming the latest Western nation to voice security concerns over the platform. TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to the parliamentary network, said the chief executive officer of the parliamentary service Rafael Gonzalez-Montero. The ban will take effect from March 31.

