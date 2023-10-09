UEFA Postpones Matches in Israel Due to Ongoing Conflict

UEFA Postpones Football Matches in Israel Due to Conflict

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced the postponement of all matches scheduled in Israel for the next two weeks due to the ongoing conflict in the country. In a statement released on Sunday, UEFA stated that the decision was made in light of the current security situation in Israel and that new dates for the matches will be confirmed in due course.

Among the matches affected by the postponement is the Euro 2024 qualifier between Israel and Switzerland, which was set to take place this Thursday. Additionally, Israel’s Under-21 Euro matches against Estonia and Germany have also been postponed. Furthermore, a mini-tournament involving the under-17 teams of Israel, Belgium, Gibraltar, and Wales, scheduled for October 10-17, has been put on hold.

UEFA has also warned that the Euro 2024 qualifying match between Israel and Kosovo, scheduled for October 15, may also be postponed. The governing body of European football added that it will assess the situation over the next few days before making a final decision.

UEFA emphasized its commitment to closely monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with all teams involved. The organization affirmed that it will make decisions on new dates for the postponed matches and consider possible changes to other upcoming matches based on the evolving circumstances.

The conflict in Israel has created a tense and uncertain atmosphere, prompting several international organizations and sporting events to alter their plans. UEFA’s decision to postpone the matches demonstrates the significance of prioritizing the safety and security of players, officials, and fans amidst the ongoing crisis.