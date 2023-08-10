news in the NEXT WEEK! From August 15th so much heat, sultriness and even some thunderstorms » ILMETEO.it

FERRAGOSTO weather: news in the NEXT WEEK! Since August 15th so much heat, sultriness and even some thunderstorms

Weather forecast for August FERRAGOSTO: lots of news awaits us on the weather front for next week, the summer’s highlight for many Italians. From August 15 we expect a lot of heat, sultriness and even the risk of some thunderstorms in different regions due to the much potential energy involved and the contrasts between different air masses.

The main actor that will condition the weather in the central week of August will be the notorious African anticyclone called “Nero” which, from within the Sahara desert, will extend towards Europe and the Mediterranean Sea as early as Monday 14 (actually the effects will be felt on part of Italy as early as Sunday 13), consequently also incorporating our country.

By analyzing in detail this advance of high pressure (map below), we can clearly see the intrinsic characteristics of the mass in question: it is a very hot air mass of subtropical matrix which will cause, in addition to extreme atmospheric stability with lots of sun even with a surge in temperatures. The African anticyclone is back: very hot weather in the week of August 15th During the day of August 15th (Tuesday 15th) the heat will be felt in particular on the Tyrrhenian regions and on the two Major Islands where the thermal values they will diffusely reach over 34-36°C during the afternoon hours. Even in cities like Florence or Rome peaks of up to 37°C can be reached. Furthermore, we do not exclude that in the inland areas of Sardinia it is possible to reach maximum peaks above 40-42°C. The heat will make the heat even more unbearable: the gradually hotter air masses within the anticyclone will be loaded with high humidity levels on the long journey on the Mediterranean Sea from the Sahara to Italy; this condition, we recall, of physical discomfort.

In the following days, no big news was expected with still lots of sun and temperatures above the climatic averages throughout Italy. However, the anti-cyclonic shield will leave some holes only in part of the northern regions where cooler and unstable currents descending from the North Atlantic could be able to break through, with the risk of thunderstorms in particular during the day of Wednesday 16. Eyes focused especially on the Alpine arc and on the nearby plains of Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto where we do not exclude the possibility of intense phenomena due to the great potential energy involved (very hot and humid air in the lower layers transported by the African anticyclone) with the risk of local hailstorms as well . However, we will have the opportunity to talk about this in the next updates as the trajectory of the unstable currents could change, and consequently involve other areas.

