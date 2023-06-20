News Udinese – Balzaretti surprises: “Me in Friuli? It’s just talk”

The one who promises to be the new director of the Juventus club surprised everyone just last night. Here are the words of Balzaretti

Federico Balzaretti surprises everyone. The former director of Vicenza seemed to be ready for the new chair in Udine, but a truly incredible denial came just a few hours ago. The aspiring manager spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport and explained his situation with the Friulian club. Here are his words: “Me at Udinese? At the moment it’s just talk. It’s nice to be associated with a club of a certain caliber like the black and white one. We’ll see if there will be any changes or news in the next two weeks”. Federico seems not to be very convinced of his possible new job. Now we just have to find out if Udinese will actually replace director Pierpaolo Marino with Balzaretti. The next few days will really decisive for the future of the Juventus club. In the meantime the transfer market doesn’t stop. Udinese is closing for the new striker. Details on the Lucca affair

June 20 – 09:17

