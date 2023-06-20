Home » Coach Gerrard rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia
Coach Gerrard rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia

“I was invited there to consider a possible offer, which I did,” Gerrard told Channel 4 television ahead of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier with North Macedonia. “I’ve been considering it for the past few days. But in the current situation, I won’t accept the offer,” he added.

The former England captain led Glasgow Rangers to their first Scottish title in ten years in 2021 before heading to Aston Villa. But he lasted only eleven months on the bench and quit last October.

Recently, Saudi Arabia has been attracting generous offers for star footballers. The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing in the local league since winter, and the current Ballon d’Or winner Frenchman Karim Benzema and another Portuguese representative, Rúben Neves, will also be heading there from the new season. The lucrative contract, on the other hand, was rejected by Argentine Lionel Messi.

