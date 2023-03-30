The Portuguese striker talks about his career in an interview with Goal. Here are his future goals and the incredible market background

The Portuguese bomber Beto continues to surprise all with his coldness in front of goal and his high-level plays. We’re talking about a striker who has a great desire to make a difference from all points of view and in this period he’s doing it very well. We are already almost in double figures for goals scored and there are still eleven games left in the tournament. It won’t be difficult to improve on the numbers he achieved last year. Just in the last few hours, he told the GOAL sports magazine about him. Here are the statements di Beto on his future and above all an important anecdote on the market.

“Yes, I have been close to Everton. The two teams talked but in the end nothing happened. It was also a difficult time for Udinese and as a result I didn’t think too much about the transfer market, but more about doing well on the pitch.” The centre-forward also made it clear to everyone that the team managed by the Pozzos came very close to selling a player from his talent, but above all of his importance. In the end, however, everything seems to have been postponed to this summer when Beto will most likely be attacked by questions and requests. We are not talking only about the transfer market, but also future and goals.

My future goal — “My dreams are many, but there is one in particular: I want to play the Champions League. I intend to test myself against the best players in the world“. Beto does not set limits and indeed wants to continue to climb the rankings and maybe even reach the world championship. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches A real point from the two training camps Some players have recovered, while others will still be out. The point on Bologna-Udinese << See also Cinderella in China - World and Mission

