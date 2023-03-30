AC Milan announces a new partnership with AfinnaOnea leading provider of telecommunications and digitization services, new Telco Partner of the Rossoneri club.

By virtue of this collaboration, AfinnaOne will place its DiPaaS platform and the know-how acquired in 13 years of activity at the service of AC Milan, at the highest levels among national and international operators, allowing the Club to enter the world of telecommunications with competence and thus provide increasingly composite and innovative services to their fans.

The partnership lays its foundations on shared values, uniting two reference brands in their respective sectors that have innovation as a key principle of their way of operating at all levels and on all markets.

Casper StylsvigChief Revenue Officer of AC Milan, commented: “We are happy to be able to welcome AfinnaOne into the Rossoneri family and to start an innovative and unprecedented path side by side. With the precious contribution of a company that is a leader in the world of telecommunications, we intend to further consolidate the digitization process of our Club and respond in an increasingly timely and effective way to the needs of all our fans”.

Massimo LuceraSole Director of AfinnaOne, expressed great satisfaction for the new partnership with AC Milan: “I am proud to have carried out this ambitious project with all my Team, whom I thank; I consider this agreement only the beginning of a growth path in the Digital Economy with such an important and unique partner. Thanks to this project, AC Milan will be able to increase and consolidate the family of its fans with a series of increasingly “useful” services for everyday life in the world of telecommunications, but not only. We are only at the beginning of a digital transformation that will involve all markets and the whole family of fans of the great AC Milan”.