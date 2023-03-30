We are walking in reverse of development, directing the steps towards models that have proven to fail, such as in Russia, Cuba and Venezuela.

Clearly the policies proposed by the Petro government reforms are statistizing, aimed at strengthening the state and its bureaucracy, at the provision of services by it and to the detriment of the private sector.

The rejection and annoyance of the president and several of his ministers towards private companies is more palpable every day.

If we review some of the bases of the communist doctrine, we find that the structure of many of its proposals and projects presented to the congress are fully identified with these principles.

For example: it raises the collectivist and anti-individualist theme in everything related to the popular economy and the agricultural sector, whose formulation is very valid in terms of the need to support entrepreneurs and the development of new companies as sources of job creation, but at the same time it is affecting them with the labor reform.

Undoubtedly, it is ideal to provide those small entrepreneurs with the tools to be able to export, sell to the state and create added value, but for that it is not necessary to weaken the private sector and large and organized companies, which are the ones that create formal and stable employment. On the contrary, it is necessary to seek that these small and informal companies, in their majority, advance towards modern and formal structures that allow them to take advantage of the technological and financial benefits.

He frequently goes to stir up a class struggle, as he manifests in many speeches and did so openly from the balcony of the palace to the parade ground, creating an enemy to blame for not allowing change according to his narrative.

The desire to nationalize services and wipe out what private companies do cannot be clearer, as is fully demonstrated by the pension and health reforms, as well as to centralize power by assuming functions in the presidency that are assigned to the regulatory commissions.

The sunken political reform, according to its own partners, such as the green party, sought to strengthen the historical pact and its permanence in power. A sneaky move towards a single party?

On the other hand, the historical pact and the government that exercises it is considered to be the spokesperson and sole representative of the people, as it did with the bloody strike of 2021, but it turns out that the protests have increased in the cities and countryside, demanding compliance with promises, several of which are unfinanceable and even violate the rights of others, such as land possession, or responding to the relaxation of principles and lack of authority.

Ultimately, the change in the model of democracy and the state, which has allowed us significant development, although with shortcomings that need to be corrected, but not destroying the foundations to be the messiah.

