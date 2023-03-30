Home News Grupo Firme confirms concert in El Salvador
News

Grupo Firme confirms concert in El Salvador

by admin
Grupo Firme confirms concert in El Salvador

A video circulates through social networks in which the Mexican regional band confirms a presentation in Salvadoran lands.

In the short video, Eduin Caz, leader of the band, confirms that this 2023 a tour of several countries in Latin America and Central America is coming.

“Colombia more or less around August we are there. We have several confirmed dates in Guatemala and El Salvador”, confirmed the singer.

So far, the Mexican group has not revealed further details. The concert date, locations and ticket prices are unknown.

In recent months, Grupo Firme has become one of the most sought-after bands in the market, and in Mexico its tickets for the shows have sold out in an hour.

See also  Sveltine - Dan Savage - International

You may also like

Health professionals receive authorization to provide maternal and...

Banco de la República raises its interest rates...

[Video]Tsai Ing-wen in New York and Ma Ying-jeou...

Gladiator 2 – Russell Crowe breaks the silence...

Ombudsman reiterates commitment so that there is no...

Rafa Pérez fulfilled the dream of a child...

Pope Francis at Gemelli, the clinical picture “improves”....

welcome to the past

﻿Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023/Li Jiachao:...

Photography is reborn in Venice – Venice

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy