A video circulates through social networks in which the Mexican regional band confirms a presentation in Salvadoran lands.

In the short video, Eduin Caz, leader of the band, confirms that this 2023 a tour of several countries in Latin America and Central America is coming.

“Colombia more or less around August we are there. We have several confirmed dates in Guatemala and El Salvador”, confirmed the singer.

So far, the Mexican group has not revealed further details. The concert date, locations and ticket prices are unknown.

In recent months, Grupo Firme has become one of the most sought-after bands in the market, and in Mexico its tickets for the shows have sold out in an hour.