On the afternoon of June 26, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, had a group talk with members of the new leadership team of the League Central Committee in Zhongnanhai and delivered an important speech.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the hope of the cause of the party and the country rests on the youth. It is hoped that the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League will thoroughly implement the requirements of the Party Central Committee, earnestly shoulder the mission and tasks entrusted by the Party in the new era and new journey, inherit and carry forward the fine traditions, persist in reform and innovation, and better unite the younger generation around the Party to promote the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation. Albert continued to struggle.

