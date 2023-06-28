Perger fire brigade celebrates anniversary at district competition

On average, the volunteers go out 150 times a year to support people in need. Above all, the numerous commercial enterprises in the city and the accident-prone sections of road along the B3 and in the Naarn Valley require the fire brigade to be on standby.

The day after tomorrow, Saturday, the squad around commander Gerhard Panhofer will present itself as the competition fire brigade and host: this year’s performance competition with district rankings will be held from 10 a.m. in the Machland Stadium. The reason for this is the 150th anniversary of the fire department, which was founded in 1873. “We are expecting around 60 youth groups and 40 active groups on Saturday. 50 judges and 75 helpers will be on site around this competition day,” says Deputy Commander Johannes Bauer.

As in last week’s competitions, a head-to-head race between Winden-Windegg, Allerheiligen-Lebing and Altaist-Hartl is expected in the battle for the top positions. The Münzbacher Zubringer Süd is closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the occasion of the competition.

