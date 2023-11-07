News Udinese | Criscitiello: “The problem was not sacking Sottil first”

The director of Sportitalia spoke about the moment the Bianconeri are going through after the victory at S. Siro

Michele Criscitiello expressed his point of view on various issues of the last weekend, including the victory of the Friulians against Milan. The director of Sportitalia and TV12 expressed himself as follows on the Bianconeri’s moment: “Udinese win at San Siro and it is news because it is the first time in the championship and, if I remember correctly, the sixth of the entire calendar year 2023 The other news is that he wins by deserving and playing well from the first to the last minute. The signs were already seen last Sunday in Monza.”

Tough attack from Criscitiello

—

Regarding Andrea Sottil, former coach of the Friulians Criscitiello, he harshly states: “We needed the change that I have been “screaming” for a year in Friuli. The problem of this team had a name and surname: Andrea Sottil. He lived on an income for three good months before the World Cup, then the national teams left and perhaps they also packed Sottil who remained in Qatar. With him, Udinese was dull, they didn’t run, they didn’t know what to do and they paid dearly for illogical choices. The fault lay with my friends from Udine who confirmed it and also gave him 700 thousand euros in wages. Nothing personal, but there are categories for coaches, as well as for players. Sottil is a coach from Ascoli, Feralpisalò, Brescia with a salary of 120 thousand euros.”

