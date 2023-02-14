The stadium has undoubtedly been one of Udinese’s strengths since it was built. This trend, however, seems to be changing

The team led by Mr Andrea Subtilcontinue to work in view of the next championship matches. Today, however, it is necessary to enter into more detailed data and face the moment of crisis that this society is experiencing in the best possible way. Since the start of the championship, Udinese has fluctuated a lot, only in the last few months they can no longer find the results that had brought them (even) to third place in the standings. You have to give a sharp turn to your path and be able to do your best starting from the next match which will be prohibitive. Now, however, the time has come for an analysis of the lack of performance within one’s own walls.

The first fact to highlight is that of the last victory obtained by the bianconeri within their own walls. We are talking about a match from far away September, more precisely against the neroazzurri led by Simone Inzaghi. The match ended 3-1 and at the end of that match all the black and whites dreamed of a high-flying year like in the old days when they were led by mister Guidolin. From that day on, however, a real nightmare began within the friendly walls. Udinese will no longer be able to win at home and away fifteen successive meetings only two successes will come, logically far from the friendly walls.

Strength or weakness? — See also Italian aid for the earthquake has arrived in Syria This Udinese he must analyze his situation in the best possible way, because the audience at the Dacia Arena has always been a strong point over the years and the goal is to make it continue to be for a long time to come. Which is why a victory/good performance against the neroazzurri at San Siro is expected, but the success against Spezia next Sunday at home is mandatory. You can’t make any more missteps above all in order not to undermine a not exactly idyllic relationship with your fans. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss Daniele Padelli’s statements. Here are the words of the extreme defender <<

