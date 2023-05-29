News Udinese – Defense without peace / Sottil is desperately looking for solutions

Udinese is preparing for the last championship match, the goal is to continue to honor the competition. The latest on defense

Udinese wants to honor its championship until the end. The next meeting it will be really important and we will have to play against an excellent team like i Juventus by Max Allegri. The date of the challenge has not yet been decided at the moment, but at the Dacia Arena we expect the public for the big occasions to support Andrea Sottil’s men until the end who tried in every way to get a placement among the top eight of the our league. Bad luck and above all injuries made the difference. To date we are talking about a team that plays without five permanent starters and that against the Old Lady could even become six. Just in a few hours the official sports judge will arrive. I am well two players who have already closed their championship with the black and white shirt.

The first player to have to raise the white flag is Jaka Bijol. The central point of reference for the former Ascoli coach has reached ten yellow cards and consequently the second day of disqualification for his championship starts. A real problem for the coach that now it will have to invent a completely new defense. In addition to the Slovenian, another defender is also aware that he won’t be able to say anything about him in the next match. That’s who we’re talking about.

Fully exposed defense — Marvin Zeegelaar has been sent off in the end of the match and consequently he too will not be able to contribute during the next match. Besides the Dutch, there won’t even be any Festy Ebosele, Kingsley Ehizibue and the conditions of Rodrigo Becao are all to be evaluated. A really complex situation for the coach who is forced to find a solution as soon as possible. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the outgoing market. Rodrigo Becao said yes to his new team << See also "A secret passage in the Kabul airport fence", this is how the US evacuated the most delicate cases

